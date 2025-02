Today: Mostly to partly sunny with highs near 30°. Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clouds decrease with lows in the low to mid teens. Winds: NW 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday: A winter storm is expected by the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s.

Thursday: A slick start to the day as we dig out. Highs will reach the upper 20s.

Detroit weather 7-day Forecast

