Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet and warm stretch of weather

Sunshine continues through this week as high pressure controls our weather. Highs stay near 80° through Tuesday, before dropping into the low 70s midweek.
Monday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: Light.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a few areas of fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Calm.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

  • Humidity: 92%
  • Dew point: 49°
  • Pressure: 30.24 in
  • Wind speed: 2 mph
  • Wind direction: N
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:28 AM
  • Sunset: 07:17 PM

