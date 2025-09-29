Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet and warm stretch of weather

Monday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: Light.
Your full forecast
Metro Detroit Weather: Sunshine continues to end September
Tonight: Mostly clear with a few areas of fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Calm.
Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 92%
- Dew point: 49°
- Pressure: 30.24 in
- Wind speed: 2 mph
- Wind direction: N
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:28 AM
- Sunset: 07:17 PM