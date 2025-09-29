Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet and warm stretch of weather

Monday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: Light.

Your full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Sunshine continues to end September

Tonight: Mostly clear with a few areas of fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Calm.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

