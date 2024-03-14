Metro Detroit Weather: Rain and storms expected today

Rain and some storms are expected this morning. A storm or two could get severe in the afternoon and evening with hail the main threat.

A front could bring some rain overnight Saturday into early Sunday. Starting Sunday we will cool down. There is a slight chance of some light mixed rain/snow showers Monday.

Today: Rain showers and storms with highs in the mid 50s. An isolated storm in the afternoon and/or evening may get too strong with hail as the main threat. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain moves out with cooler temps in the low 40s. Winds: ENE 5 mph.

Friday: A mostly dry day with highs in the low 50s. Any shower would be early and mainly south of Detroit. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

