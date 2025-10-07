Metro Detroit Weather: Rain arrives this morning

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Tuesday, October 7

Today: Storms and rain possible early with lingering showers into the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10 mph.

Your full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Rain mid-day before the Tigers game

Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps with lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: N 10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor