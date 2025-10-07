Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Rain arrives this morning

Day Planner Plus: Tuesday, October 7
Today: Storms and rain possible early with lingering showers into the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps with lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: N 10 mph.

  • Humidity: 90%
  • Dew point: 65°
  • Pressure: 29.98 in
  • Wind speed: 6 mph
  • Wind direction: W
  • Visibility: 7.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:37 AM
  • Sunset: 07:03 PM

