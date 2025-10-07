Metro Detroit Weather: Rain arrives this morning

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Day Planner Plus: Tuesday, October 7
Today: Storms and rain possible early with lingering showers into the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Rain mid-day before the Tigers game
Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps with lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: N 10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 90%
- Dew point: 65°
- Pressure: 29.98 in
- Wind speed: 6 mph
- Wind direction: W
- Visibility: 7.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:37 AM
- Sunset: 07:03 PM