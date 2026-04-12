Rain showers with a few rumbles of thunder pass through early this morning. Behind the rain, drier weather returns for the afternoon as winds pick up and warmer air moves in. Highs climb into the mid to upper 70s across southeast Michigan, with southwest winds 10-15 mph, gusts 25 mph.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Rain early, followed by a breezy warm up

High temperatures stay in the 70s next week, even pushing 80° by Wednesday. Rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected as a series of storm systems move through. Severe weather is possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning and again late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Be prepared for severe weather during those times and have a way to get weather alerts.

Today: Showers and storms move early, then partly cloudy & warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 G25 mph.

Tonight: Rain returns with storms possible. Warmer lows around 61°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Showers and storms early followed by some drier weather and temps in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

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