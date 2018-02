Metro Detroit Weather: Rain exits, turning colder

(WXYZ) - FLOOD WARNINGS along the Clinton River in Sterling Hts./Clinton Twp., along the Rouge River in Detroit, along the Lower Rouge River in Inkster/Dearborn.

Periods of rain will continue through this morning. Look for falling temperatures and gradually clearing skies this afternoon. Rain is back for the weekend after one dry day on Thursday.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: More rain, some heavy. Temps by morning drive around 47 in Detroit. Winds shift from S to W. Temperatures fall through the morning.

This afternoon: Rain exits, then mostly cloudy. Temperatures are in the upper 30 and low 40s . Winds NW 5-15

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.