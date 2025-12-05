Metro Detroit Weather: Record cold to finish the week

Record cold continues across the Detroit area with highs stuck in the mid 20s, and even with sun, it never quite warms up. Winds will be lighter but still strong enough to keep the wind chills in the teens and single digits at times. Today brings a slight improvement from yesterday thanks to clouds building, which will keep the temps in the 20s tonight and Saturday morning. The weekend holds onto the chilly theme but Saturday tops out in the low 30s with a lot of clouds and a few stray flurries around. Sunday keeps the mostly cloudy skies and colder temps around too, with highs near 30°, so the entire weekend stays dry to lightly wintry, quiet, and definitely coat-worthy.

This weekend also features a couple weak chances for snow around Metro Detroit, with Saturday bringing the lower-end risk - mainly just some flurries or light snow early in the day. Any accumulation would be minimal at best but even a dusting could cause problems on untreated surfaces. Sunday’s chance looks a bit better, with more clouds and a higher likelihood of light snow that could leave a dusting to maybe an inch or so in spots. No major storm is expected, but both days carry just enough moisture and cold air to produce those nuisance flakes that can make roads a little slick at times, especially Sunday.

Next week is shaping up to be a fairly active stretch snow-wise for Detroit and southeast Michigan, as colder air stays locked in while a series of systems pass through. Temperatures are forecast to remain below normal, which keeps the door open for multiple rounds of light snow.

The next best shot at accumulating snow looks to come around Tuesday into Wednesday, with models showing a good chance for morning snow, that could accumulate for a few hours. Outside of that main wave, there’s also a chance for snow by next Friday.

So in short: we’re not looking at a blockbuster snowstorm just yet — but several opportunities for wintry weather are lining up. It’s the kind of pattern where shoveled driveways, cautious morning commutes and closely watched forecasts will come in handy.

Today: A sunny start with clouds building during the day and highs near 25° after a very cold start. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies and not as cold with lows around 23°. Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs near 33°. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow in the morning thru midday with highs near 30°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

