Metro Detroit Weather: Record warmth returns

Temperatures will start in the upper 40s Friday morning and climb to near 60° by the afternoon. The current record high temperature for Friday is 56° set in 2001. We'll have a chance for a few showers in the morning, otherwise we can expect partly sunny skies.

A better chance for rain comes Saturday morning, with scattered showers moving through. Rain wraps up by noon, leading to party sunny skies and highs near 50° in the afternoon. Partly sunny skies continue Sunday with highs near 40°.

Temperatures fall back to near normal next week with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We'll have a few chances for snow.

Today: Partial sun with a slight rain shower chance. A record high of 62°! Winds: SW 15 G30 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase tonight along with steady winds. This will lead to record setting lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 15 G30 mph.

Saturday: Morning rain showers then partly sunny. Highs near 50°. Winds: W 5-15 G25 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler with temps in the low 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn