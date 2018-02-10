Metro Detroit Weather: Rounds of snow this weekend

Hally Vogel
6:38 AM, Feb 10, 2018
More snow on the way

(WXYZ) - A few snow showers throughout the day could bring another 1"-2" across Metro Detroit.  We will see a break from the snow this evening, but another round of snow will blanket the area on Sunday with 1"-3" of new snow expected by Sunday evening.

Next 48 Hours:

TODAY: A few snow showers throughout the day could bring another 1"-2" in some areas. Cloudy with highs near 29°.

SUNDAY: The wintry pattern does not change with more snow likely and another 2"-4"of accumulation possible. Highs will be near 29.

MONDAY: No Snow! Partly to mostly sunny with a high in the low 30s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

