Metro Detroit Weather: Shower chances with Spring-like temps

(WXYZ) - Spotty rain showers are possible on Saturday. The rest of the weekend should be dry until Sunday evening with a slight snow chance.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Lows near 40 / Winds: SSW 15-30

Saturday: Morning clouds and rain with gradually clearing PM skies. Highs: 46-50 / Winds SSW 15-30

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 37-41 / Winds: SW 5-10