Metro Detroit Weather: Shower chances with Spring-like temps

Denise Isaac
6:32 AM, Jan 27, 2018

Showers to start the weekend

(WXYZ) - Spotty rain showers are possible on Saturday. The rest of the weekend should be dry until Sunday evening with a slight snow chance.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Lows near 40 / Winds: SSW 15-30

Saturday: Morning clouds and rain with gradually clearing PM skies. Highs: 46-50 / Winds SSW 15-30

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 37-41 / Winds: SW 5-10

 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

