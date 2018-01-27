Metro Detroit Weather: Shower chances with Spring-like temps

Fair
HI: 49°
LO: 40°
Showers to start the weekend
(WXYZ) - Spotty rain showers are possible on Saturday. The rest of the weekend should be dry until Sunday evening with a slight snow chance.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Lows near 40 / Winds: SSW 15-30
Saturday: Morning clouds and rain with gradually clearing PM skies. Highs: 46-50 / Winds SSW 15-30
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 37-41 / Winds: SW 5-10
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
