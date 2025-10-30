Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Showers are possible today

Posted

Today: Rain chances with a bit more east than west. Highs will be in the low 50s in Detroit. Winds: NNE 12-25 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase with a rain chance toward morning. Lows around 40° outside Detroit to 43° in the city. Winds: NE 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight shower chance. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Trick or Treating Forecast: The rain chance Friday evening will be only very slight. Any shower should be light. The wind will feel chilly with gusts to 25 mph and temps in the upper 40s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 84%
  • Dew point: 41°
  • Pressure: 29.84 in
  • Wind speed: 8 mph
  • Wind direction: NNE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 08:04 AM
  • Sunset: 06:28 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!