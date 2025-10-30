Metro Detroit Weather: Showers are possible today

Today: Rain chances with a bit more east than west. Highs will be in the low 50s in Detroit. Winds: NNE 12-25 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase with a rain chance toward morning. Lows around 40° outside Detroit to 43° in the city. Winds: NE 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight shower chance. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Trick or Treating Forecast: The rain chance Friday evening will be only very slight. Any shower should be light. The wind will feel chilly with gusts to 25 mph and temps in the upper 40s.

