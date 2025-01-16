Metro Detroit Weather: Slick start today

A clipper system swings through today bringing more light snow across Metro Detroit. Snowfall will be 1/2"- 1" across the region, just enough to create some slippery driving conditions, especially for the morning commute. A few spots north of M59 may get to 2". Snow showers will end in the afternoon with highs in the low 30s.

Friday will be drier and a little warmer, but another storm system moves in Saturday bringing a pretty good chance of snow, sleet, and rain across Metro Detroit. Travel around the region could be slick at times. High temperatures peak in the mid 30s, but then fall late in the day.

Arctic air quickly filters in Sunday, dropping temperatures even more to start next week. Monday-Wednesday next week will likely be the coldest temperatures we've had so far this winter with lows below zero and wind chills well below zero. Cold weather alerts and school closings will be possible.

Today: Scattered snow showers are expected in the morning. Up to 1" of snow south of M-59 and 1"- 2" north of M-59. Highs will reach the low 30s. Winds: turn to the NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with temps closer to average. Lows will be in the low teens. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

