Metro Detroit Weather: Slippery AM drive

(WXYZ) - Snow will fall during the commute this morning. It will be only about a half inch, but the timing during the drive wil slow traffic. There could be a few mixed showers in the afternoon of rain and snow.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Snow showers accumulations around 1/2 inch.. Lows around 30 with an east wind at 10-20 mph.

This afternoon: Periods of midday rain and snow showers. Highs nea 40 degrees. Winds: East 10-20

Tonight: Periods of snow redevelop. Accumulations of 1-3 inches,

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a little cool with some scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will turn toward the NW at 10-15 mph.

