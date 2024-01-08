Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Snow is closing in Tuesday morning

Quiet weather today, ahead of heavy snow followed by steady rain Tuesday. More chances for snow the rest of the week before the cold takes hold.
Posted at 5:38 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 05:42:46-05

A quiet start to the week with mostly cloudy skies Monday with a few flurries/drizzle possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s by the afternoon.

We are tracking a bigger storm for tonight through Wednesday. The latest forecast looks to bring Metro Detroit a mixture of snow, sleet, and rain. Showers will start as mainly snow Monday night and pick up Tuesday morning for the morning commute. Snowfall accumulation is will a 1-3" across Metro Detroit, with 3-5" possible from northern Oakland County, down through Ann Arbor and Adrian, to the state line. Warmer air will transition the snow to steady rain around noon, bringing 0.5-1" of rain across the area. This rain and high temperatures near 40° will melt most, if not all, of the snow from the morning. Showers will become spottier Tuesday night, with lighter snow/sleet/rain showers continue Wednesday. Additional snowfall will be little to none.

We'll have a chance for more lighter snow Thursday, before another big system arrive Friday night into the weekend. Latest models have this storm tracking farther south than Tuesday/Wednesday's storm. This would mean a snowier system for Metro Detroit.

Today: Mostly cloudy with some flurries. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Heavy morning snow turning to rain. Highs near 40°. Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Light wintry mix showers. Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: SW 20-30 G40 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018