Metro Detroit Weather: Snow is closing in Tuesday morning

A quiet start to the week with mostly cloudy skies Monday with a few flurries/drizzle possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s by the afternoon.

We are tracking a bigger storm for tonight through Wednesday. The latest forecast looks to bring Metro Detroit a mixture of snow, sleet, and rain. Showers will start as mainly snow Monday night and pick up Tuesday morning for the morning commute. Snowfall accumulation is will a 1-3" across Metro Detroit, with 3-5" possible from northern Oakland County, down through Ann Arbor and Adrian, to the state line. Warmer air will transition the snow to steady rain around noon, bringing 0.5-1" of rain across the area. This rain and high temperatures near 40° will melt most, if not all, of the snow from the morning. Showers will become spottier Tuesday night, with lighter snow/sleet/rain showers continue Wednesday. Additional snowfall will be little to none.

We'll have a chance for more lighter snow Thursday, before another big system arrive Friday night into the weekend. Latest models have this storm tracking farther south than Tuesday/Wednesday's storm. This would mean a snowier system for Metro Detroit.

Today: Mostly cloudy with some flurries. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Heavy morning snow turning to rain. Highs near 40°. Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Light wintry mix showers. Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: SW 20-30 G40 mph.

