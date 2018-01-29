Metro Detroit Weather: Snow to slow the AM Drive

Light Snow
HI: 29°
LO: 25°
(WXYZ) - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Wayne, Washtenaw, St. Clair, Macomb, Oakland, Monroe and Sanilac counties until 7 pm.
Livingston and Lapeer Counties are unfer a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 pm.
Expect 2-4 inches of snow accumulation by the end of the day. The most likely communities to touch 4 inch snow totals will be on the east side. Watch for a slow and slick morning drive.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Snow, colder. Temps: 22-25 / Winds: NE 5-10
This afternoon: Snow showers likely, colder. Highs: 28-30 / Winds: NE 5-10
This evening: Snow exits to the east. Total snow accumulation of 2-4 inches.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, colder yet. Highs: 24-26 / Winds: NW 5-10
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,
Denise Isaac, Kevin Jeanes
Twitter: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Denise Isaac and Kevin Jeanes
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.