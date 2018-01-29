Metro Detroit Weather: Snow to slow the AM Drive

(WXYZ) - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Wayne, Washtenaw, St. Clair, Macomb, Oakland, Monroe and Sanilac counties until 7 pm.

Livingston and Lapeer Counties are unfer a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 pm .

Expect 2-4 inches of snow accumulation by the end of the day. The most likely communities to touch 4 inch snow totals will be on the east side. Watch for a slow and slick morning drive.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Snow, colder. Temps: 22-25 / Winds: NE 5-10

This afternoon: Snow showers likely, colder. Highs: 28-30 / Winds: NE 5-10

This evening: Snow exits to the east. Total snow accumulation of 2-4 inches.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, colder yet. Highs: 24-26 / Winds: NW 5-10