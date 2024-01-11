Metro Detroit Weather: Snow today, with a storm to follow

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Sanilac, Genesee, Lapeer and Livingston counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning with heavy snow possible, high wind gusts and arctic air.



An inch or less of new snow will be possible this morning. A much stronger storm Friday and Saturday will bring accumulating snow and arctic air to start to next week.

Winds will also be strong with this system, with gusts near 40 mph in metro Detroit and up to 50 mph in the thumb area. As the system moves away late Sunday, temperatures plummet with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits into next week.

Thursday: Snow moves through with up to 1" possible, mainly during the morning hours. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: A brief break from the winter weather with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low 30s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Snow by mid morning, then rain and snow late in the day and in the evening. Highs 36°-39°. Winds: ENE 15-30 mph.

Saturday: Snow likely with gusty winds up to 45+ mph. Highs will be in the low 30s.

