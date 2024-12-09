Metro Detroit Weather: Soggy start to the week

Rain moves in early this morning bringing steady rain across Metro Detroit for the early morning hours through the early afternoon. Overall rainfall will be around 1/4-1/2". Temperatures will be relatively warm with highs climbing into the low 50s! Winds pick up a bit out of the south-southwest 10-20 mph.

Temperatures begin to slide behind the system with highs falling back into the low 40s Tuesday. A storm system will slide to our southeast during the day, but there is a chance a few showers could sneak into the metro area, especially south of I-94.

Cold, arctic air returns Wednesday and continues through the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the low 30s Wednesday, low 20s Thursday, and upper 20s Friday. Morning lows will also be in the teens Thursday and Friday morning, with wind chills in the single digits. Lake effect snow showers are likely, especially Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Reduced visibility and slippery roads are possible.

Today: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SE 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower late. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

