Metro Detroit Weather: Spring like warmth and rain on the way

(WXYZ) - FLOOD WATCH: NOON TODAY TILL 4PM WEDNESDAY. RAINFALL OF 1"-3" POSSIBLE.

A surge of spring time warm moves into Metro Detroit to start the work week. Highs push inTo the low 50s this evening and record breaking 60s Tuesday. Along with the warmth, widespread rain returns, too. Expect 1"-3" of rainfall likely today through Wednesday. Flooding is possible and thunder is too.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Lows around freezing early and then slowly warming. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

This afternoon: More widespread rain by the afternoon and continuing at night. Highs in the low to mid 50s late toward evening. It will be colder around and north of M-59.

Tuesday: More rain with a chance of thunder is possible too. Highs will be close to records in the low to mid 60s.

