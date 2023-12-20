Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Staying bright and mild for December

Clouds will increase through Friday and that is when we could get some rain. It looks very mild for Christmas travel around SE Michigan.
Posted at 5:07 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 05:43:34-05

The mild stretch of weather continues this week with temps returning to the 40s today. Clouds will increase through Friday and that is when we could get some rain, especially late in the day. It looks very mild for Christmas travel around SE Michigan on the 23rd, 24th and Christmas Day.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs around 40°. Winds: SW 10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: SW 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs around 40°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Friday: Rain returns to the area but the mild temps remain near 40.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

