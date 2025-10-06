Metro Detroit Weather: Summer today with Fall on the way

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Monday, October 6

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: Summer like feel continues on Monday

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers are back with some storms possible. Highs near 70°. Winds: SW/NW 5-10 mph.

