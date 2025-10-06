Metro Detroit Weather: Summer today with Fall on the way

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Day Planner Plus: Monday, October 6
Today: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Summer like feel continues on Monday
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Showers are back with some storms possible. Highs near 70°. Winds: SW/NW 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 83%
- Dew point: 54°
- Pressure: 30.16 in
- Wind speed: 4 mph
- Wind direction: S
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:36 AM
- Sunset: 07:05 PM