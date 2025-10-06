Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Summer today with Fall on the way

Day Planner Plus: Monday, October 6
Today: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers are back with some storms possible. Highs near 70°. Winds: SW/NW 5-10 mph.

  • Humidity: 83%
  • Dew point: 54°
  • Pressure: 30.16 in
  • Wind speed: 4 mph
  • Wind direction: S
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:36 AM
  • Sunset: 07:05 PM

