Metro Detroit Weather: Sun today, snow this weekend

(WXYZ) - Snow is likely this weekend. There won't be much in the morning Saturday, but it will become widespread by late in the day. The heaviest snow will be Saturday night and Sunday. Right now totals look like they should be in the 3"-6" range.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Mostly clear skies. A cold morning with wind chills below 0°. Lows: 7-12 / Winds: NW 10-15

This afternoon: Partly sunny, still cold. Wind chills struggle in the low teens and single digits. Highs: 18-22 Winds: W 10-15

Saturday: Snow likely. There won't be much in the morning, but it will become widespread by late in the day. The heaviest snow will be Saturday night and Sunday. Highs: 26-29. Winds: SW 10-20