Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny and cooler Labor Day

A weak cold front moved through Sunday, bringing cooler air in behind it. Lows Sunday night will be in the mid 40s to low 50s. Temperatures will also be cooler in the afternoon, for Labor Day, with highs in the low 70s. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day as high pressure builds in.

High pressure will keep Metro Detroit dry through Thursday, with temperatures creeping back into the low to mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain returns Friday and will linger into next weekend. Cooler temperatures are likely with highs back near 70° Saturday and Sunday.

Today, Labor Day: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SE 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

