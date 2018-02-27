Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny, breezy and warm today!

(WXYZ) - It will stay mild this morning with temperatures in the 30s early. By this afternoon highs will rise into the mid to upper 50s. Our best chance of rain arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. The heaviest rain arrives Thursday, before changing over and ending as wet snow.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Mostly clear. Lows: 29-34 / Winds SW 5-10

This afternoon: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds increase from SW 10-25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 50s.

