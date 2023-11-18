Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny & chilly weekend

This weekend will be sunny and chilly across southeast Michigan. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s to low 30s before climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s both days. Skies will be sunny today with just a few clouds near Lake Huron Sunday.

Clouds increase Monday ahead of rain showers Tuesday. A few snow showers may mix in, but as of now temperatures look to be too warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Colder air filters in for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Highs fall into the upper 30s with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Our next chance for rain/snow will hold off until Saturday.

Today: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: WSW 5-15 G20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds: NW 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

