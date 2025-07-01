Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny skies with lower humidity

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, July 1
Today: Mostly sunny after a few early clouds and stray showers early. It will be less humid with highs near 85°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Mostly sunny after a few early clouds
Tonight: Clear skies with lower humidity and lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
4th of July - Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 80%
- Dew point: 67°
- Pressure: 29.85 in
- Wind speed: 6 mph
- Wind direction: W
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:59 AM
- Sunset: 09:14 PM