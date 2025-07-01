Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny skies with lower humidity

Tuesday: Mostly sunny after a few early clouds. It will be less humid with highs near 84°. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Today: Mostly sunny after a few early clouds and stray showers early. It will be less humid with highs near 85°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lower humidity and lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

4th of July - Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 80%
  • Dew point: 67°
  • Pressure: 29.85 in
  • Wind speed: 6 mph
  • Wind direction: W
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:59 AM
  • Sunset: 09:14 PM

