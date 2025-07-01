Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny skies with lower humidity

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Today: Mostly sunny after a few early clouds and stray showers early. It will be less humid with highs near 85°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lower humidity and lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

4th of July - Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

