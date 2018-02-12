Metro Detroit Weather: Sunshine is back, cold stays!

(WXYZ) - Unseasonably cold weather to start the work week but a Valentine's Day warm up is in store! There will be some sun today, but highs will stay in the mid 20s only. By mid week, highs climb into the 40s!

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Mostly clear skies, colder. Temps: 9-13 / Winds: W 5

This afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny but cold. Highs 24-26 / Winds: NW 5

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s. Not much wind.