Metro Detroit Weather: Sunshine today, snow returns tonight

(WXYZ) - We're dry but chilly this morning. Look for lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 30s. Rain and snow are both headed this way. The chance for snow arrives overnight and into Tuesday morning. Look for a slow AM drive Tuesday with snow falling before rain mixes in.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Mostly sunny & chilly. Lows in the low 20s.

This afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a snow showers developing.

Tuesday morning: Snow continues with accumulations of 1-2 inches.

