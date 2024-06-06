Metro Detroit Weather: Temps and humidity falling

As a low pressure continues to spin in central Ontario, we'll continue to keep rain chances Thursday and into the weekend. Showers will be isolated each day, with skies remaining partly sunny otherwise. Temperatures will be below average during this time with highs in the low 70s.

Today: Partly sunny with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Showers redevelop towards daybreak. Temps in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Friday: Slight chance of rain with cooler temps in the low 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

