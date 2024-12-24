Metro Detroit Weather: Thawing out for Christmas

Today: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible and highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: N 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows near 30°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with a light wintry mix south. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

After the rough start to the week, we get back to dry weather across Metro Detroit today. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon.

A weak system will move in from the south Wednesday and bring a chance for a light wintry mix, especially south of I-94. Snow accumulation is not expected and local travel should not be impacted. High temperatures peak in the mid to upper 30s.

Dry weather returns Thursday and continues most of the day Friday. Highs climb to near 40° Thursday and into the mid 40s Friday.

Rain moves back in Friday night and continues into next week. The rain will also bring warmer temperatures with highs climbing to near 50°.

