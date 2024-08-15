Metro Detroit Weather: The rain is closing in

A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES IN LIVINGSTON COUNTY AROUND THE HURON RIVER. FLOODING IS EXPECTED INTO THE WEEKEND.

Patchy fog is possible this morning with clouds increasing throughout the day. Highs will reach the low 80s but the weekend keeps the rain chances around.

Rain and some thunderstorms are likely Friday through Sunday. As of right now, there may be some windows of dry weather on Saturday morning for the Woodward Dream Cruise, but keep the umbrella handy! Temperatures will be a bit cooler and in the upper 70s this weekend.

Today: Clouds increase with highs near 80°. Rain chances increase in the evening.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a chance of fog late. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: Light

Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and storms. Some storms late could be strong. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Showers and storms still possible with highs in the upper 70s.

