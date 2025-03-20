Metro Detroit Weather: The Winter feel returns

Today: Rain and snow showers possible with a windy change to the temps. as we fall back to the upper 30s. Winds: SW / NW 15-25+ mph.
Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps into the upper 20s. WNW 10-20 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 77%
- Dew point: 37°
- Pressure: 29.45 in
- Wind speed: 14 mph
- Wind direction: SW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:35 AM
- Sunset: 07:45 PM