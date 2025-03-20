Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: The Winter feel returns

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed showers. Most of the snow will be north of Detroit. The snow should not stick to the roads. Highs in the mid 40s early and then dropping.
Posted
and last updated

Today: Rain and snow showers possible with a windy change to the temps. as we fall back to the upper 30s. Winds: SW / NW 15-25+ mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps into the upper 20s. WNW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 77%
  • Dew point: 37°
  • Pressure: 29.45 in
  • Wind speed: 14 mph
  • Wind direction: SW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:35 AM
  • Sunset: 07:45 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk