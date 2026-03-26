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Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain and storms today

Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s around the Metro Detroit area and south. This will add extra energy to storms if they get going in the afternoon. Rain/storm chances increase after 3 PM.
Metro Detroit Weather: Spring temps return
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Rain and storms chances return today. Strong storms are possible this evening south of M59. The highest chance for a severe storm will come around and after 6 PM until 10 PM. Most of these, if we get them, will be around and south of I-94. All threats, a tornado, large hail, damaging wind, and flooding, are possible.

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Metro Detroit Weather: Spring temps return

Cooler air quickly follows Friday, dropping highs back to around 40° or a little cooler north of the city. Temperatures then rebound through the weekend, with highs in the mid 40s Saturday, mid 50s Sunday, and mid 60s by Monday under a mix of clouds and some sunshine.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. Storms are possible after 3 PM and through the evening. An isolated storm could become severe. The highest chance for this is around and south of I-94 after 5 PM. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with 67° in Detroit. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps back to the low 30s. Winds: N 10-15 mph

Friday: Much cooler with a chilly breeze. There will be some sun, but it won't help too much. Highs will be around 40° in Detroit and a little cooler north of the city. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

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Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 69%
  • Dew point: 38°
  • Pressure: 29.8 in
  • Wind speed: 4 mph
  • Wind direction: S
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:26 AM
  • Sunset: 07:52 PM

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