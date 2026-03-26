Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain and storms today

Rain and storms chances return today. Strong storms are possible this evening south of M59. The highest chance for a severe storm will come around and after 6 PM until 10 PM. Most of these, if we get them, will be around and south of I-94. All threats, a tornado, large hail, damaging wind, and flooding, are possible.
Watch the forecast below
Cooler air quickly follows Friday, dropping highs back to around 40° or a little cooler north of the city. Temperatures then rebound through the weekend, with highs in the mid 40s Saturday, mid 50s Sunday, and mid 60s by Monday under a mix of clouds and some sunshine.
Today: Mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. Storms are possible after 3 PM and through the evening. An isolated storm could become severe. The highest chance for this is around and south of I-94 after 5 PM. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with 67° in Detroit. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps back to the low 30s. Winds: N 10-15 mph
Friday: Much cooler with a chilly breeze. There will be some sun, but it won't help too much. Highs will be around 40° in Detroit and a little cooler north of the city. Winds: N 10-20 mph.
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Current Conditions
- Humidity: 69%
- Dew point: 38°
- Pressure: 29.8 in
- Wind speed: 4 mph
- Wind direction: S
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:26 AM
- Sunset: 07:52 PM