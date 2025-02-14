Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking more snow this weekend

It's going to be a quiet and cold Valentine's Day ahead with weekend snow chances increasing after midnight and continuing through Sunday.

Today: A cold start with temps in the single digits in some areas with sub-zero wind chills. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Snow arrives and picks up after midnight. Lows will be in the teens. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

The Weekend:

Mike Taylor A snowy weekend ahead

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

