Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking more snow this weekend

It's going to be a quiet and cold Valentine's Day ahead with weekend snow chances increasing after midnight and continuing through Sunday.
Today: A cold start with temps in the single digits in some areas with sub-zero wind chills. Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Snow arrives and picks up after midnight. Lows will be in the teens. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
The Weekend:
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
