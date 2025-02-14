Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking more snow this weekend

Snow will arrive overnight and into Saturday morning with the first round of dry air. It will have to overcome dry air. Temperatures will be in the 20s on Saturday morning and snow will be pretty widespread. Later on in the day, we'll see dry air work in again and temps will be warming up into the 30s. The snow will hang around in the northern part of the metro area as the dry air and warm temperatures move in.
It's going to be a quiet and cold Valentine's Day ahead with weekend snow chances increasing after midnight and continuing through Sunday.

Today: A cold start with temps in the single digits in some areas with sub-zero wind chills. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Snow arrives and picks up after midnight. Lows will be in the teens. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

The Weekend:

Weekend Forecast Two - Mike.png
A snowy weekend ahead

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

