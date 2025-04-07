Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain and snow today

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor:

Weather Planner Plus: Monday, April 6

A wintry mix is ahead to start the week. A quick shot of rain / snow mix will move through Metro Detroit today with the best chance for any snow sticking is north of Detroit. Roads look to stay wet and not slippery.

Monday: More snow than rain is likely. The roads should stay wet. Some snow could stick to the grass north of Detroit. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Wind: WNW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Sunshine with clouds but temps will be the coldest of the week. Highs near 39°. Winds: NW 10-15 mph

