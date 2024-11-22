Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking showers for Light up the Season

Another cloudy day ahead with temps reaching the mid 40s. Light rain showers are possible as well, which could linger for Light Up the Season. So don't forget your raincoat! Temperatures remain in the 40s for highs and lows in the 30s. The Weekend looks drier with mostly cloudy skies and temps near our average high of 46°.
Today: Lots of clouds and wind with rain showers possible, especially on the east side. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of mixed light showers. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Wind chills in the mid 20s by morning.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and 47° in Detroit. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and 47° in Detroit. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Weekend Forecast

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

