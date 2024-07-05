Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking storms this afternoon

Rain and storm chances continue this afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 80s. A few storms could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind gust. Scattered showers will redevelop Saturday afternoon, but Sunday will be dry. Highs climb to near 80 on Saturday into the low to mid 80s on Sunday.

Today: Scattered showers and storms, especially after 2 PM. A few could be strong to severe. Temps in the low to mid 80s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Light

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower and temps in the low 80s and upper 70s. The humidity will drop as well.

Sunday: Warmer than Saturday with humidity returning by Sunday night

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszy

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn