Metro Detroit Weather: Trending cooler into the weekend

A mix of sun and clouds this morning. There may be a bit of sun in the afternoon but colder air is lurking for Sunday and Monday. A front could bring some rain overnight Saturday into early Sunday. Starting Sunday we will cool down. There is a slight chance of some light mixed rain/snow showers Monday.
Posted at 5:36 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 06:34:57-04

Today: Mostly cloudy with some late day sunshine and highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain moves out, clouds remain, and cooler temps in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Partial sun with a slight rain shower chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Sunday - St. Patrick's Day: Colder with temps struggling to reach the low 40s. Mixed showers are possible as well.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

