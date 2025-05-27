Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and cloudy Tuesday

Today: Mostly cloudy, rain arrives after midnight. Temps near 70°. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of rain with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers around. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

