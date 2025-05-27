Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and cloudy Tuesday

Today: Mostly cloudy, rain arrives after midnight. Temps near 70°. Winds: E 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Slight chance of rain with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NE 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers around. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 75%
- Dew point: 46°
- Pressure: 30.28 in
- Wind speed: 5 mph
- Wind direction: NNE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:01 AM
- Sunset: 08:59 PM