Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and cloudy Tuesday

Today: Mostly cloudy, rain arrives after midnight. Temps near 70°. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of rain with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers around. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

  • Humidity: 75%
  • Dew point: 46°
  • Pressure: 30.28 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: NNE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:01 AM
  • Sunset: 08:59 PM

