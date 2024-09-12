Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and dry for days to come

Some fog and low clouds are possible again Thursday morning. It will stay warm and dry for days with highs in the low to mid 80s through the weekend.
Today: Some early fog or low clouds are possible and then it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: ESE 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with some areas of fog possible late. Lows near 60° in Detroit and in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Light.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: ESE 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

