Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up this weekend

We will stay dry through Friday with temperatures increasing into the weekend. Friday night, rain chances increase as we head into the weekend along with some storms. They could be strong late Saturday.
Today: Clouds will build as temps climb into the upper 60s. Winds: ESE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: High temps in the low 70s with periods of showers and storms with the strongest storms most likely late Saturday through Saturday evening. Windy with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday: Showers will continue in the morning but should clear up around 1 pm. Temps will drop into the 40s by the afternoon with breezy winds from the west at 10-20 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 40%
  • Dew point: 29°
  • Pressure: 29.91 in
  • Wind speed: 6 mph
  • Wind direction: ESE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:46 AM
  • Sunset: 07:39 PM

