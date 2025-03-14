Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up this weekend

Today: Clouds will build as temps climb into the upper 60s. Winds: ESE 10-15 mph.

See more about the weather today in our Weather Planner Plus video below

Weather planner plus - 3-14

Saturday: High temps in the low 70s with periods of showers and storms with the strongest storms most likely late Saturday through Saturday evening. Windy with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday: Showers will continue in the morning but should clear up around 1 pm. Temps will drop into the 40s by the afternoon with breezy winds from the west at 10-20 mph.

