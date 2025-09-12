Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Warm weather continues this weekend

Our warm summer weather holds on through the weekend and into next week with above-average temperatures in the 80s. The week finishes on a dry and sunny, but the chance for a few scattered showers exists on Saturday.
Today: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: S 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with temps in the mid to low 50s. Clouds will increase towards morning. Winds: Light

Saturday: Increasing clouds, the chance for a few late-day showers, isolated thunder is possible. High temps will hover near and just above 80°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunshine returns with temps reaching the low 80s after a cool start for the Lions tailgaters.

  • Humidity: 91%
  • Dew point: 55°
  • Pressure: 30.26 in
  • Wind speed: 2 mph
  • Wind direction: WNW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:10 AM
  • Sunset: 07:47 PM

