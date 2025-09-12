Metro Detroit Weather: Warm weather continues this weekend

Today: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: S 5 mph.
Tonight: Clear skies with temps in the mid to low 50s. Clouds will increase towards morning. Winds: Light
Metro Detroit Weather: Dry and warm finish to the week
Saturday: Increasing clouds, the chance for a few late-day showers, isolated thunder is possible. High temps will hover near and just above 80°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sunshine returns with temps reaching the low 80s after a cool start for the Lions tailgaters.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 91%
- Dew point: 55°
- Pressure: 30.26 in
- Wind speed: 2 mph
- Wind direction: WNW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:10 AM
- Sunset: 07:47 PM