Metro Detroit Weather: Warm weather continues this weekend

Today: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: S 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with temps in the mid to low 50s. Clouds will increase towards morning. Winds: Light

Metro Detroit Weather: Dry and warm finish to the week

Saturday: Increasing clouds, the chance for a few late-day showers, isolated thunder is possible. High temps will hover near and just above 80°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunshine returns with temps reaching the low 80s after a cool start for the Lions tailgaters.

