Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer Friday, wintry mix overnight, then bitterly cold

Friday will be dry and a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon. It will be breezy with south-southwest winds 10-15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.

A storm system moves in Friday night bringing rain, sleet, and snow across Metro Detroit. Rain will move in after midnight and transition to sleet and then snow in the early morning hours of Saturday. Around 1" of snow is possible, leading to slippery driving conditions early. Snow will end around the lunch hour, leading to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start near 30° in the morning and drop into the low 20s by the evening.

Temperatures continue to drop as arctic air continues moves in Sunday. Morning lows will be in the upper single digits to low teens Sunday morning and highs will be in the mid to upper teens. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some spotty lake effect snow.

Temperatures continue to drop Monday with morning lows near 0° and wind chills -15° to -10°. Highs peak in the upper single digits with wind chills 0° to 5°. Some spotty lake effect snow is possible.

Tuesday morning lows will be -5° to -10° with wind chills -20° to -15°. Afternoon highs climb to near 5° with wind chills -10° to -5°.

Wednesday morning lows will be -5° to -10° with wind chills -25° to -15°. Afternoon highs climb to near 10° with wind chills -5° to 0°.

Cold weather alerts and school closings will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

