Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer into the weekend

There is a chance for a spotty shower or isolated thunder on Friday as temps warm just a bit. Hotter temps this weekend will lead to rain and storm chances Sunday. A few storms could be strong then. Temps remain well above average through next Tuesday.

Today: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. An isolated clap of thunder is also possible. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SSE 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: Light SE

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SSW 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of storms, which could be strong to severe during the afternoon and evening.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszy

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn