Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer temps and rain

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and some possible thunder. Storms could be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph.

Plan your day with our Weather Planner Plus from Mike Taylor in the video below

Weather Planner Plus - 3-28

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with temps near 60. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

The Weekend:

Mike Taylor Tracking storms and warmth

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn