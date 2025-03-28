Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer temps and rain

Temperatures keep rising through the weekend. You should keep the umbrella handy Friday and through the weekend for showers and maybe some thunder. The highest storm chance will be late Sunday.
Posted
and last updated

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and some possible thunder. Storms could be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph.

Plan your day with our Weather Planner Plus from Mike Taylor in the video below

Weather Planner Plus - 3-28

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with temps near 60. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

The Weekend:

Weekend Forecast Two - Mike.png
Tracking storms and warmth

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 67%
  • Dew point: 33°
  • Pressure: 30.11 in
  • Wind speed: 6 mph
  • Wind direction: E
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:22 AM
  • Sunset: 07:54 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk