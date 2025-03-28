Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer temps and rain

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and some possible thunder. Storms could be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with temps near 60. Winds: SW 10-20 mph
The Weekend:
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 67%
- Dew point: 33°
- Pressure: 30.11 in
- Wind speed: 6 mph
- Wind direction: E
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:22 AM
- Sunset: 07:54 PM