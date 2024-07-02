Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer today with more clouds

Quiet weather continues today. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of a warm front that will move through tonight. Some light rain is possible, mainly north of I-69.

Wednesday will be hot and humid, with highs in the upper 80s and dew points near 70°. A weakening cold front will move through in the afternoon bringing a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. We have an outlook for severe weather on Wednesday but chances appear low at this time.

Fourth of July is looking fairly good this years. We'll have plenty of high clouds as a storm edges in to our south. A few showers are possible, mainly after 8 p.m. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and climb into the mid 80s by the afternoon.

Today: Increasing clouds with highs in the low 80s. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers & a few t-storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

