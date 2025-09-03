Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer with rain on the way

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, September 3

Today: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Rain and storm chances late towards evening. Highs near 80°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Your full weather forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Occasional rainstorms later this evening

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Light.

Thursday: An early shower is possible, but much of the day will be partly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10 mph.

