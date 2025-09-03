Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer with rain on the way

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, September 3
Today: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Rain and storm chances late towards evening. Highs near 80°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Light.

Thursday: An early shower is possible, but much of the day will be partly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 79%
  • Dew point: 52°
  • Pressure: 29.87 in
  • Wind speed: 4 mph
  • Wind direction: SSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:00 AM
  • Sunset: 08:03 PM

