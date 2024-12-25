Metro Detroit Weather: Warming temps continue

Christmas: Cloudy with a light wintry mix possible highs in the mid 30s. Winds: Light.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers lows in the 30s. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Cloudy with a light wintry mix possible early. Highs near 40°. Winds: SSE 5 mph.

Cloudy skies, warmer temperatures, and chances for rain is the focus of the forecast for the next week. Wednesday will be cloudy and quiet with highs in the mid 30s across Metro Detroit.

A weak system will move in from the south Thursday morning and bring a chance for a light wintry mix, especially south of I-94. Snow accumulation is not expected and local travel will not be impacted. High temperatures peak near 40°.

Showers increase Friday with widespread rain expected this weekend from time to time. Temperatures warm well above average and in the mid 40s Friday, and into the low 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

