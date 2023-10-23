Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up this week with chances for rain

A chilly start Monday with lows in the low to mid 30s. We can also expect a few areas of frost and fog in the morning. Clouds will increase throughout the day with high temperatures climbing into the mid 50s by the afternoon. There will be a slight chance for a few showers after sunset Monday, but most of us will stay dry.

Southwesterly winds pick up Tuesday and will bring in some warmer air and bumping temperatures to near 70°. Most of the day will be dry and cloudy, before we'll have another chance for showers late in the day

Rain chances increase through the rest of the week as a series of storms move into the Great Lakes.

Monday: A chilly and bright start with temps in the 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and not as cold with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: Light.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs near 70°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

