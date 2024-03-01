Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up this weekend

We will start today with sun and then the clouds start to increase in the afternoon. By the evening, some rain may close in as a warm front helps our temps reach near record highs this weekend. Temps will be on the rise each day. We will be back in the 60s by Sunday.
Today: Morning sunshine and then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Winds: S 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 20s. Winds: S 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Near record highs with temps in the mid 60s. The Record is 67 set back in 1974.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
