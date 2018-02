Metro Detroit Weather: WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 2 PM

(WXYZ) - WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT ACROSS ALL OF METRO DETROIT UNTIL 2 PM.

Winds will be very gusty as a cold front sweeps through Metro Detroit this morning. Wind gusting to 40 mph or higher will be possible into the early afternoon hours.

Next 48 Hours:

TODAY Windy. Decreasing clouds through the morning. SW gusts over 40 mph are possible. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds: WSW 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Lows: 30-33 / Winds: WSW 15-25

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with lighter wind. Highs near 50°.

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.